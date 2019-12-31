Two new members appointed as DERC attains full strength after over 3 yrs
Delhi's power regulator DERC attained full strength on Tuesday after over three years with the appointment of two new members. Ashok Kumar Singhal and Akhilesh Kumar Ambasht were administered oath by Power minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.
The three-member Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission(DERC) was running with vacancies of two posts of members since 2016. Singhal, retired chief advisor at Finance ministry, and Ambasht, a former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, were administered oath of their posts by Jain in a ceremony attended by chairman and secretary of the DERC and Delhi's power secretary, said a Delhi government statement.
The DERC is a regulatory body responsible for determination of the tariff for electricity and regulation of power sector in Delhi.
