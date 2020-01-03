American oil field workers evacuating Iraq: ministry

Baghdad, Jan 3 (AFP) American nationals working at Iraqi oil fields were evacuating the country on Friday after a US strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders in Baghdad, an oil ministry spokesman said. Several had already left on Friday morning and others were preparing to fly out, Assem Jihad told AFP, adding that there was "no impact" on Iraq's oil production.

The number of American staff at fields in OPEC's second-biggest crude producer had already dwindled in recent months as tensions between the US and Iran soared.(AFP) RUP RUP

