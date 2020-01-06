Left Menu
Nigeria International Petroleum Summit to take place on 9-12 Feb in Abuja

further, NIPS will provide the opportunity for the nation to outline how local companies can lend a hand in the advancement of the country’s petroleum industry as it works to boost its output.

“Following the recent $10 billion investment on Train-7 which will enable the NLNG processing unit to remain the fifth-largest supplier of LNG in the world, Nigeria is right to build on this momentum,” he added. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Last month, Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva declared 2020 as the Year of Gas for the West African Nation.

In line with this initiative, the Minister and the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, led by Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will host the third annual Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) which will take place on February 9-12, 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria.

Determined to showcase Nigeria as the foremost oil and gas investment destination, the conference will feature a spotlight session on the Nigeria LNG Train-7 project, which recently reached the final investment decision on the major gas expansion deal that is set to boost the plant's production capacity to 30 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), from the current 22.5 mtpa.

"Attracting over 5000 international energy industry executives, NIPS is the most opportune space for Nigeria to communicate its growth and development plans, more so since the Honorable Minister declared 2020 as the year of gas for the country," said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber and CEO of the Centurion Law Group. "Following the recent $10 billion investment on Train-7 which will enable the NLNG processing unit to remain the fifth-largest supplier of LNG in the world, Nigeria is right to build on this momentum," he added.

The 2020 installment of the NIPS conference will be anchored by the theme, Widening the Integration Circle: Technology, Knowledge, Sustainability and Partnership and will present strategies and opportunities for growth in oil, gas and energy technologies as well as showcase major contract signings.

Speaker highlights include Former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nigeria, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, OPEC Governor for Nigeria; Dr. Sun Xiansheng, Secretary-General, International Energy Forum; Jean-Marc Thystère Tchicaya, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of the Congo and Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

(With Inputs from APO)

