Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-S.Africa power shake-up looms as ailing Eskom welcomes new CEO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:58 IST
UPDATE 1-S.Africa power shake-up looms as ailing Eskom welcomes new CEO
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Eskom_SA)

Eskom's new chief executive took charge of the crisis-plagued utility on Monday, embarking sooner than planned on the mammoth task of fixing a national power deficit and restructuring debts that have hobbled South Africa's economy.

Andre de Ruyter, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November, will oversee a government plan to split state-owned Eskom into three units - for generation, transmission and distribution - in an attempt to make it more efficient. Ramaphosa is trying to revive Africa's most advanced economy, which is flirting with recession, and attract new investment.

Eskom, which generates more than 90% of the country's power, is in its current form widely viewed as the biggest impediment to growth, though the restructuring plan has taken shape against a backdrop of stubbornly high unemployment, and unions have pledged to fight it. De Ruyter had been due to start work on Jan. 15, but the sense of crisis surrounding the firm, which has been leaderless since July and imposed the latest in a long run of power cuts at the weekend, persuaded him to take the helm early.

Saddled with unreliable coal-fired power stations, Eskom has struggled to meet demand since 2007, forcing it into several rounds of extensive power cuts. Outages last year dented economic output and shook investor confidence in Ramaphosa's administration. At the weekend, it cut up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) from the national grid due to a shortage of generating capacity.

TROUBLESHOOTER? In a previous role as CEO of Nampak, de Ruyter steered the packaging company through financial difficulties, and part of his new brief is to restructure Eskom's 450 billion rands ($31 billion) debt pile.

An Eskom spokeswoman said on Monday he had met some Eskom staff over recent public holidays and had been getting to know the business. De Ruyter's predecessor, Phakamani Hadebe, stepped down in July, citing health reasons. Sources told Reuters at the time that another reason was that he felt frustrated at being excluded from important decisions affecting the utility.

One of Eskom's largest trade unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), opposed de Ruyter's appointment, labeling it a setback to efforts to promote more black professionals into senior corporate posts. The NUM plans protests as a "welcoming party" for him, and it and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have said they will fight the plan to split Eskom, which they fear will lead to large-scale job losses and privatization.

Eskom said in a statement on Monday that roughly 13,000 megawatts (MW) of its 44,000 MW nominal capacity was offline because of plant breakdowns. It said it didn't expect "load-shedding " - a local term for power cuts - on Monday but that the system was "constrained and vulnerable".

($1 = 14.3205 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Pak arrests main accused in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib vandalism case

The main accused in the recent vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistans Punjab province was arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act and blasphemy, a senior police officer said on Mond...

Crimes against women in 2019 up nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan

Crimes against women increased nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan in 2019 with a total of 41,155 cases being registered, which is 13,561 more than the previous year. The maximum rise in crimes against women was in molestation 68 per cent while...

Stokes, Sibley leave South Africa facing record chase

Cape Town, Jan 6 AFP Ben Stokes launched an astonishing assault and Dom Sibley made an unbeaten century as England took full command on the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday. England declared their sec...

UPDATE 1-IAEA to report any relevant developments after Iran deal announcement

The U.N. atomic watchdog on Monday acknowledged Irans latest announcement on walking away, though reversibly, from its nuclear containment deal with major powers and said it would report any developments promptly to its member states.The In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020