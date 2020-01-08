Cabinet approves ratification of migration, mobility partnership with France

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the ratification of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement between India and France. The Agreement was signed in March 2018 during the State Visit of the French President to India.

The Agreement represents a major milestone in enhancing people-to-people contacts, fostering mobility of students, academics, researchers and skilled professionals and strengthening cooperation on issues related to irregular migration and human trafficking between the two sides. The Agreement is a testimony to India's rapidly expanding multi-faceted relationship with France and symbolizes the increasing trust and confidence between the two sides.

The Agreement is initially valid for a period of seven years, incorporates provision for automatic renewal and a monitoring mechanism through a Joint Working Group.

(With Inputs from PIB)

