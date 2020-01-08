Indian Navy tableau unveiled for Republic Day Parade

The tableau of the Indian Navy, to be showcased at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2020, at Rajpath, was unveiled here today.

The tableau is in pursuance of the Navy Week theme 'Indian Navy - Silent, Strong, and Swift'.

The forward part of the tableau showcases the might and firepower of Navy in all three dimensions viz surface, sub-surface and air. This is portrayed through models of state-of-the-art assets like Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft with Harpoon missiles, Kolkata class Stealth Destroyer displaying a Brahmos launch and Kalvari Class Submarine launching the Exocet missile.

On the trailer, the tableau showcases the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited, along with its complement of MiG 29K Fighter Aircraft. This not only depicts the strength of the Indian Navy but is representative of the Navy's total commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government.

The benign role of the Navy in terms of safeguarding offshore economic assets as well as rendering Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) is portrayed through the murals on the sides. These depict flood relief operations are undertaken in Maharashtra on Mahalaxmi Express (Op Varsha Rahat) in July 2019, escort operations undertaken in the Persian Gulf (Op Sankalp) and defense of our oil platforms by Fast Attack Craft and employment of MARCOS.

Overall, the tableau aims to showcase the Navy as a credible and combat-ready military force, which in service of the nation, protects its economic assets and provides succor to its populace in times of crisis and natural calamities.

The officers who would be leading the Naval contingent as Contingent Commander, Platoon Commanders, and the Naval Tableaux during the parade and the Drum Major who would be leading the Indian Naval Band were also introduced during the press preview.

(With Inputs from PIB)

