Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt committed to taking all ways to ensure bright future for children: Irani

Smriti Zubin Irani urged all stakeholders that deliberations must lead to the way forward in order to improve the implementation of the adoption programme thereby ensuring the best interest of the children.

Govt committed to taking all ways to ensure bright future for children: Irani
Smriti Zubin Irani urged all stakeholders that deliberations must lead to the way forward in order to improve the implementation of the adoption programme thereby ensuring the best interest of the children. Image Credit: Twitter(@smritiirani)

Adoption is no longer an act of bringing a child home but it is a legal process where all the rights and privileges of a child are safeguarded along with the transfer of responsibilities to adoptive parents in a legal manner said Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD), Smriti Zubin Irani in New Delhi today. She further said that a large number of parents are waiting to adopt, even as the total number of reported adoptions is less when compared to the figures of destitute and orphan children in the country. The WCD Minister was speaking at the National Consultation on Adoption organized by Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), a statutory body of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Smriti Zubin Irani urged all stakeholders that deliberations must lead to the way forward in order to improve the implementation of the adoption programme thereby ensuring the best interest of the children. She further said that the Government is committed to taking all measures to ensure a bright future for the children of the country.

Officials and stakeholders from all States and UTs participated in the consultations. Major issues deliberated upon during the national consultation were a simplification of the adoption process, bringing more children in need of care and protection into the adoption pool, rehabilitation of older and special needs children and issues related to adoption being faced by the implementing agencies and state bodies.

The consultation was attended by Secretary WCD, Rabindra Panwar, CEO and Member Secretary CARA, Deepak Kumar and other senior officials from the Government of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-U.S. bike firms face uphill slog to replace Chinese supply chains

When Mehdi Farsi decided to shift production of State Bicycle Cos niche fixed-gear urban bikes out of China to escape U.S. tariffs, it took months to find another factory in Asia willing to do business with his Arizona company.Farsi, who fo...

Cynthia Nixon to direct lesbian play 'Last Summer At Bluefish Cove'

Actor-activist Cynthia Nixon is heading to Broadway to direct a 40th-anniversary production of the landmark lesbian stage drama Last Summer at Bluefish Cove. The Sex and The City alum will helm a version of Jane Chambers play billed as the ...

Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in bushfires

Kangaroo Island, Jan 14 AFP Dozens of injured koalas arrive at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Parks makeshift animal hospital each day in cat carriers, washing baskets or clinging to wildlife carers. Injured in bushfires that have ravaged the...

UPDATE 2-Irish PM to call February national election

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will ask President Michael D. Higgins to dissolve parliament on Tuesday in order to hold a parliamentary election in February, the presidents office said. The Irish Times and national broadcaster RTE said V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020