Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN will stand with Libya as country works to compromise in good faith: Guterres

As the fight continues between forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, which control large tracts of territory in the country, and the government in Tripoli, world leaders attended the International Conference in the hope of finding a political solution.

  • UN
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 08:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 08:09 IST
UN will stand with Libya as country works to compromise in good faith: Guterres
Mr. Guterres welcomed the recent ceasefire between the two sides and urged them to “engage in good-faith dialogue on political, economic and military issues in a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned inclusive process”, which, he affirmed, will be supported by the UN. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_Spokesperson)

Speaking at a major, high-level summit on Libya, held in the German capital Berlin on Sunday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres evoked the disastrous humanitarian situation faced by thousands of civilians, as the conflict in the North African country grows deeper and more destructive.

As the fight continues between forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, which control large tracts of territory in the country, and the government in Tripoli, world leaders attended the International Conference in the hope of finding a political solution.

General Khaftar's forces have besieged the capital since April, and the fighting has been fuelled by increasing foreign interference. Whilst the government is backed by the UN, The Libyan National Army of General Khaftar has support from Russia and some Middle Eastern States.

The human toll, Mr. Guterres told the assembled delegates, has been severe, with international humanitarian law defied on multiple occasions: "More than 220 schools in Tripoli are closed, depriving 116,000 children of their basic human right to an education. Migrants and refugees, trapped in detention centers near the fighting, have also been affected and continue to suffer in horrendous conditions. This terrible situation cannot be allowed to continue".

The Libyan threat to an already unstable region

Reiterating his belief that there is no military solution in Libya, the UN chief issued a reminder of the dangerous consequences of a full-blown civil war which, he said, could lead to a "humanitarian nightmare", and leave the country vulnerable to permanent division. A civil war also risks further destabilizing the entire southern Mediterranean and Sahel region, exacerbating the threats of terrorism, human trafficking, and the smuggling of drugs and weapons.

Mr. Guterres welcomed the recent ceasefire between the two sides and urged them to "engage in good-faith dialogue on political, economic and military issues in a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned inclusive process", which, he affirmed, will be supported by the UN.

"We will stand with the Libyan people as they work to resolve their differences through discussion and compromise in good faith", concluded the Secretary-General, "and chart a way to a more peaceful future".

Foreign powers vow to stay out of Libyan affairs

After the Conference, Mr. Guterres announced that all the participants had pledged not to interfere in the conflict, and to respect a UN arms embargo., and he called on all Libyan parties to take part in a "Libyan-owned and Libyan-led dialogue", under the auspices of the UN, to pave the way for a political solution to the crisis.

The Secretary-General said in a press conference that a meeting to discuss the economic reform necessary for the normal governance of Libya will take place in the next two to three weeks.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Penguins come from 3 down to beat Bruins

Bryan Rusts tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 1235 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, co...

UPDATE 3-'Parasite' scores upset at SAG awards, boosting Oscar chances

South Korean thriller Parasite was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month. Parasite, the...

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild SAG awards for film and television were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Following is a list of winners in key categoriesFILM BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTUREParasiteBEST FILM ACTORJoaquin Pho...

UPDATE 2-NFL-49ers and Chiefs to clash in Super Bowl after conference wins

Raheem Mostert rushed for four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat Green Bay 37-20 to book a spot in the Super Bowl where they will face Kansas City, who advanced to the NFL championship game for the first time in 50 seasons with a 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020