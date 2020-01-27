Arunachal govt grants extension of PML for Kharsang oilfield

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday granted extension of petroleum mining lease (PML) for Kharsang oilfield in Changlang district to a consortium of companies for 10 years, officials said. The consortium comprises Oil India Limited, Geopetrol International Inc, JEKPL Private Ltd (formerly Jubilant Energy) and GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd, they said.

As per previous consensus, GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd is actual operator of the oilfield that covers an area of 9.94 sq km. Chief Minister Pema Khandu handed over the PML lease documents to GeoEnpro chief executive officer Ajay Kumar Ray and representatives of other partners in the consortium here Monday.

He assured the petroleum companies to provide all administrative and logistic support for enhancing oil production from the field. "Please be in touch with the state government in implementing your CSR activities for welfare and benefit of the local people," the chief minister said.

Ray thanked the state government for granting the extension of lease period, which had expired on June 15, 2015. There are 29 oil producing wells in the field and 27 have been shut down, Ray said, adding that the crude oil production at the moment stands at 105 kls per day.

The oilfield has 10 gas wells and four have already been abandoned, he said. Ray said oil production will increase in Arunachal Pradesh in coming years, which will help the state government to earn more revenue. PTI UPL BDC BDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

