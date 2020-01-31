Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOM, FAO launch Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative in West, Central Africa

In 2019, alone, floods caused the displacement of at least 30,000 people in the Central African Republic, 41,000 people in Mauritania, 19,000 people in Far North Cameroon and another 15,000 people in North-East Nigeria.  

IOM, FAO launch Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative in West, Central Africa
This partnership is particularly relevant in West and Central Africa where different types of risk are present, including slow and rapid-onset crises.   Image Credit: Twitter(@NRC_Norway)

The number of internally displaced people in West and Central Africa has more than doubled in the past three years driven by climate and environmental change, fast-paced urbanization, population growth, and conflict.

In sub-Saharan Africa, a combination of conflict, floods, droughts, and other natural hazards resulted in a doubling in the total number of new internal displacements over just three years (2015–2018), according to OCHA's newly published Global Humanitarian Overview 2019. 

Similar data from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC) reveal that same trend. In 2019, over 800,000 people were displaced by disasters in West and Central Africa, up from 344,700 in 2017, which itself was more than double the total of its previous year, 2016, when 161,700 men, women and children were displaced. 

In 2019, alone, floods caused the displacement of at least 30,000 people in the Central African Republic, 41,000 people in Mauritania, 19,000 people in Far North Cameroon and another 15,000 people in North-East Nigeria. 

By any standard, this now represents an emergency unfolding relentlessly across the world's poorest continent. 

"West and Central Africa is marked by the recurrence and scale of human and material losses due to disasters caused by hazards such as floods, drought, armed conflicts, and epidemics," explained Dr. Gouantoueu Robert Guei, Sub-Regional Coordinator for West Africa for the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), who added: "a regional partnership is of paramount importance to support the governments." 

Therefore, to reduce disaster-induced mobility in the West and Central African region and strengthen the resilience of at-risk populations, this week the International Organization for Migration (IOM) joined the FAO to launch CADRI, the Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative (CADRI) partnership in the region. The two agencies co-hosted their first event in Dakar during the 28 and 29 of January to begin mobilizing regional actors.  

CADRI is a global partnership comprised of 20 organizations working towards realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by providing countries with capacity development services to help them reduce climate and disaster risk. CADRI also is designed to provide countries, as well, with a mechanism to mobilize and pool expertise on disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation in support of meeting those SDGs.  

This partnership is particularly relevant in West and Central Africa where different types of risk are present, including slow and rapid-onset crises. 

"The aim behind bringing the coordination of the CADRI process to Dakar from Geneva is to be closer to those involved in the prevention of and response to natural disasters.  We hope to increase the interaction between government, civil society, and UN partners so that they will be better able to serve the most at-risk communities in the region," said Richard Danziger, IOM Regional Director for West and Central Africa.   

"NGOs participate in capacity diagnosis missions and their feedback helps us triangulate the opinions and positions expressed by government actors to ensure that the recommendations are neutral", said Ioana Creitaru of the CADRI Partnership Secretariat in Geneva. 

In the most recent joint assessment by the CADRI network, a team of 31 experts conducted a capacity diagnosis exercise in Togo where floods, fires, drought, landslides, and epidemics are common. It is expected that recommendations made by the team will contribute to strengthening preparedness and disaster risk reduction in Togo in the future.

CADRI places a particular focus on risk-informed planning and programming within both development and humanitarian spheres, ensuring that no one is left behind and that gender equality and human rights-based approaches are pursued in the delivery of capacity development services. The CADRI Partnership has supported capacity building and policy reform for disaster risk reduction efforts in 30 countries around the world over the past decade. 

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Countries tighten China travel curbs as official admits mishandling virus

Beijing, Jan 31 AFP Countries expanded restrictions on travellers from China over a deadly virus epidemic Friday as an official admitted that a botched response worsened an outbreak that has grown into a global health emergency. At least 21...

Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown'

British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series The Crown, the shows creator said on Friday. The Netflix series about the British royal family will end after five sea...

PM 24-karat gold, don't doubt his intention: Rajnath

Hitting out at the Opposition for creating a misunderstanding among Muslims over the amended Citizenship Act, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 24-karat gold and his intention should not be doubte...

UPDATE 1-Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort -reports

Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to media reports on Friday hours ahead of the presidents planned trip there...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020