Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, Ethiopia sponsor musical, cultural exchange workshop at Yared Music School

The workshop culminated in a grand finale performance by Next Level hip hop artist-educators group and Ethiopian artists.

US, Ethiopia sponsor musical, cultural exchange workshop at Yared Music School
The group has toured over 30 countries worldwide promoting the mutual sharing of knowledge, values, perspectives, and respect between local populations and American artists. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa was pleased to sponsor a musical and cultural exchange workshop between American and Ethiopian artists from January 27 to 31, 2020 at Yared Music School and February 3-6, 2020 at Mekelle American Corner. The workshop culminated in a grand finale performance by Next Level hip hop artist-educators group and Ethiopian artists.

Over 100 local Ethiopian artists participated and developed their skills in emceeing, hip hop dancing, graffitiing, and DJing during the five-day workshop that was aimed at further enhancing cultural exchanges as well as the people-to-people relations between the United States and Ethiopia.

When delivering remarks at the finale, Carmelia Macfoy, Cultural Affairs Officer at U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa said, "We believe support of the arts community both in the U.S. and in Ethiopia helps to foster cross-cultural understanding and collaboration and demonstrates shared values and aspirations between our two countries."

"The workshop is part of the U.S. Embassy's ongoing efforts to engage Ethiopian audiences through the arts, and to create opportunities for art lovers to gather together," she added.

Ethiopia is one of seven countries hosting the Next Level in 2019-2020. The others are Russia, Mongolia, Peru, Bolivia, Jordan, and Nepal. The group has toured over 30 countries worldwide promoting the mutual sharing of knowledge, values, perspectives, and respect between local populations and American artists.

Next Level, an initiative of the U.S. Department of State, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Meridian International Center, aims at utilizing hip hop music and dance to foster cross-cultural creative exchange in diverse communities.

The group will travel to Mekele next to hold similar workshops with artists at the recently opened Mekelle American Corner at Mekelle University.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Twitter notches first $1 bln quarterly revenue, beating estimates; shares jump

Twitter Inc pulled in 1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time on Thursday, beating expectations as efforts to make its platform more user-friendly brought in more people, and sending its shares up 14 in early trading. Twitter reco...

Vegans see green shoots in meat-loving Nigeria

When Nigerian chef Olasore Osidele became a vegan six years ago, people warned him that cutting out meat was questioning Gods plan.I dont want to harm any animal, he said, but some Christians find not eating meat almost religiously offensiv...

I-T Dept launches e-calculator to compare due tax under new, old regime

The Income Tax Department on Thursday launched an e-calculator for individuals to estimate and compare their tax liability under the new tax slabs as compared to the existing regime, officials said on Thursday. The calculator, launched earl...

All 645 evacuated from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus

All 645 people evacuated from Chinas Wuhan city, who were lodged at the quarantine facilities set up by the Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP in and around Delhi, have tested negative for coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020