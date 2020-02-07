Left Menu
South Africans urged to welcome Miss Universe

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has urged South Africans to arrive in their numbers at the O.R Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

Tunzi is expected to visit Canaan Academy Primary School in the Eastern Cape on Monday. Image Credit: Twitter (@UlrichJvV)

Government has called on all South Africans to welcome Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, home this weekend.

The build-up event will start at 7 am. This will be followed by a press conference which will be held shortly after Tunzi's arrival.

"Tunzi flew the South African flag high and that of the African continent when she bagged the coveted title during the Miss Universe pageant, last year, wherein she emphasized the importance of celebrating and recognising black women and their natural beauty.

"She expressed her passion for the empowerment of women and fighting issues of gender-based prejudice, which is one of the priorities of the government," GCIS said in a statement.

Tunzi is expected to visit Canaan Academy Primary School in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

On Thursday, she will embark on an early morning street tour of Johannesburg and in the evening she will be amongst the President's special guests for the State of the Nation Address.

"As a young nation, South Africa is proud of the strides that we have made in this sector, and the government is particularly proud of Tunzi," GCIS said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

