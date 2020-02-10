Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Ramaphosa takes over chairship of AU from Egypt President

South Africa first chaired the African Union 18 years ago in 2002, at the seminal session of the official launch of the Union in Durban, South Africa.

President Ramaphosa takes over chairship of AU from Egypt President
South Africa was elected in February 2019 as the incoming chair of the AU. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

"Let us build the Africa we want. Let the guns be silenced. Let our swords be beaten to plowshares, and our spears turned into pruning hooks. It is the actions we take from this day onwards that will determine our continent's destiny," said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

With these words, the President highlighted South Africa's focus for the African Union (AU) chairship, which he assumed on Sunday during the first day of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Ramaphosa took over the chairship of the AU from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

South Africa was elected in February 2019 as the incoming chair of the AU. The Union had at the time, agreed that the assumption of the rotational chairship shall take place on the occasion of the 33rd Ordinary Session.

South Africa first chaired the African Union 18 years ago in 2002, at the seminal session of the official launch of the Union in Durban, South Africa.

Convened under the theme, 'Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for African's Development', South Africa's 2020 chairship of the AU coincides with its chairship of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) and the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSGCC).

President Ramaphosa further highlighted key priorities of the term as supporting integration, economic development, trade and investment in the continent; infrastructure development; advancing gender equality, strengthening cooperation between the African Union and United Nations; promoting peace and security, and advancing efforts to silence the guns on the African continent and elsewhere.

He reaffirmed the principle of finding African solutions to African problems as the fundamental approach to addressing all conflicts on the continent, working within the frameworks of the AU and UN.

He further called on the AU to continue to support the just struggles of oppressed people elsewhere in the world. He reiterated unwavering support for the people of Palestine in the legitimate quest for an independent and sovereign state, and the right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination.

"The African continent is on the ascent. It is indeed a regeneration moral and eternal, as described by the South African revolutionary Pixley Isaka Seme.

"If we pursue our objectives with diligence and determination, and mobilize our fellow African countries to support them, I am certain that ours can be a meaningful, effective and impactful Union Let us build the Africa we want," said the President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ICC has taken it very seriously: Indian team manager on Bangladesh's aggressive celebrations

Indias under-19 cricket team manager Anil Patel says the ICC has taken a serious view of the aggressive celebrations by Bangladesh players after their World Cup triumph and will be reviewing the footage of the final games last few minutes h...

Nissan to temporarily halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus -Nikkei

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Japans southwestern Kyushu due to the coronavirus, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, in a clear sign that the outbreak was starting to strain the global supply chain.Nissan...

US Democrats trade barbs as New Hampshire vote nears

Manchester, Feb 10 AFP Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg locked horns in their fight for the US Democratic presidential nomination Sunday as they scrambled for votes with just two days to go before New Hampshires closely-watched primary. Th...

Two Russian children die in Thai tourist boat crash

Bangkok, Feb 10 AFP Russian siblings aged 12 and six-years-old died Monday in a speed boat accident off the tourist island of Phuket, an official said, as two vessels collided near a pier. The accident took place 100 metres off a privately-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020