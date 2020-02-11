Global energy-related CO2 emissions flattened last year to 33 gigatonnes-IEA

Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions flattened last year to 33 gigatonnes after two years of increase, despite expectations of another rise as the world economy expanded, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

The growth of renewable energy and fuel switching from coal to natural gas led to less emissions from advanced economies. Milder weather in several countries and slower economic growth in some emerging markets also contributed, the agency added.

