Road closures in Cape Town to mark 30 years of Mandela’s release

Mandela served 27 years in prison, first on Robben Island and later in Pollsmoor and Victor Verster Prisons.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at the Cape Town’s City Hall balcony where Mandela addressed the nation hours after his release from prison. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cape Town residents are advised to take caution when driving through Cape Town's CBD as there are some road closures to accommodate an event to mark the 30th anniversary of former president Nelson Mandela's release from prison.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at the Cape Town's City Hall balcony where Mandela addressed the nation hours after his release from prison.

Mandela served 27 years in prison, first on Robben Island and later in Pollsmoor and Victor Verster Prisons. He was released from the Victor Verster prison in the Boland on February 11, 1990.

The anniversary also marks the unbanning of political parties in South Africa and the formal end of apartheid.

Darling Street and surrounds now have traffic restrictions in place which started at 1 am on Monday and this will continue until 10 pm today.

According to the City, during the event, no vehicles will be allowed to stop in front of the City Hall between Parade and Corporation Streets.

From 9 am today, Darling Street will be reduced to two single lanes.

Darling Street was closed to traffic between Lower Plein and Buitenkant Streets from 6 pm yesterday until 10 pm today.

During this time, no parking will be permitted on Corporation Street and Parade Street.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

