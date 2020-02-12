Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Law Commission President to take up position on 11 May

“I would like to congratulate Associate Professor Kawharu on her appointment,” Andrew Little says.

New Law Commission President to take up position on 11 May
Associate Professor Kawharu’s research interests include international trade and investment law, arbitration, and international disputes resolution. Image Credit: Twitter(@KiriAllan)

Auckland University legal academic Amokura Kawharu has been appointed as the next President of the Law Commission, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today.

Associate Professor Kawharu will take up her new appointment on 11 May 2020.

"I would like to congratulate Associate Professor Kawharu on her appointment," Andrew Little says.

"Amokura Kawharu has the ability to lead an innovative and forward-looking approach to the law reform process, and brings extensive networks throughout Māoridom and academic circles that can assist in how the Commission addresses its responsibilities regarding te ao Māori," says Andrew Little.

Associate Professor Kawharu, whose iwi affiliations are Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Whātua, holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Law degrees (with Honours) from Auckland University and a Masters of Laws (1st Class) with a major in international law from the University of Cambridge. She became a member of the Auckland Law School academic staff in 2005 after working for several years in private commercial law practice in Auckland and in Sydney.

Associate Professor Kawharu's research interests include international trade and investment law, arbitration, and international disputes resolution. She contributes reviews on disputes settlement for the New Zealand Law Review and co-authored the leading text on New Zealand arbitration law with David Williams QC, "Williams & Kawharu on Arbitration."

"I would also like to acknowledge the stewardship of the Commission's Deputy President Helen McQueen who has led the Commission for the last six months while a new President was being recruited," says Andrew Little.

The principal functions of the Law Commission are to take and keep under review in a systematic way the law of New Zealand and to make recommendations for the reform and development of the law of New Zealand.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Sanders seizes lead in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden trails badly

Adds results, Bennet dropping out By John Whitesides and Amanda BeckerMANCHESTER, N.H., Feb 11 - Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders led in New Hampshires Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, and former front-runner Joe Biden trailed ...

Lightning's Kucherov exits due to injury

Tampa Bay leading scorer Nikita Kucherov left the Lightnings Tuesday road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with an unspecified injury. Kucherov collided with Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson behind the Pittsburgh net in the final minute...

UN urges Israel and Palestine to show necessary to advance lasting peace

Rising tensions and instability across the globe, particularly in the Middle East, underscore the need to resolve the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, the UN Secretary-General told the Security Council on Tuesday.Ant...

Report: Giants to sign RHP Cahill to minor-league deal

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to sign free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Cahill to a minor-league contract, The Athletic reported Tuesday night. A source told Ken Rosenthal that Cahill, a right-hander who pitched for the Los Angeles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020