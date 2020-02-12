Maastricht: Another 'suspicious' package in Netherlands turns out a computer mouse

Another package earlier marked as "suspicious" in Maastricht city of Netherlands turned out to be a computer mouse and the investigation is being scaled down, police said on Wednesday.

Two-letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday morning, one at an ABN Amro bank mail-sorting office in Amsterdam and the other 140 miles away at a mailroom of Japanese electronics group Ricoh, police said.

Police said there were no injuries and they were investigating whether the blasts were linked to a string of letter bombs intercepted in the country since early January.

Dutch police have been investigating a spate of letter bombs since Jan. 3, which they said appeared to have been sent by the same person. They were all intercepted before they could go off. Previous targets have included a hotel, a gas station, a garage, a real estate agent and a bill collection service.

