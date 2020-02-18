Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Bill introduced to restore rights for screen industry workers

“All people in New Zealand deserve good jobs, decent work conditions and fair compensation for their work – and the Screen Industry Workers Bill helps ensure these for workers in our screen industry too,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

New Bill introduced to restore rights for screen industry workers
For workers and companies who already have contracts in place, a transitional period is included in the Bill. Image Credit: Picryl

All New Zealanders need to have their voices heard at work to ensure we have an inclusive and productive economy. Today we introduce a Bill to do this for workers in the New Zealand screen industry, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said.

"The Screen Industry Workers Bill will restore collective bargaining rights for screen industry workers, rights that were removed by the controversial 'Hobbit law' under the previous government. It provides further protection than just repealing the 'Hobbit law'," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

"In New Zealand, almost 90 percent of screen production workers are contractors. We know many like working as contractors because they have high amounts of flexibility and control in their work lives. But unlike other contractors, those working in the screen industry cannot challenge their employment status, even if they think they are actually employees."

"This Bill aims to increase rights for screen industry workers by allowing workers and businesses to work together to set minimum terms through collective bargaining. This will provide protection for workers while maintaining the flexibility and certainty that the industry needs," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

The Bill implements the unanimous recommendations made by the Film Industry Working Group towards the end of 2018.

The main features of the Bill include:

A requirement for all workers to have written contracts that contain mandatory terms about termination, and protection from bullying, discrimination, and harassment.

A framework allowing occupation-wide collective contracts to be negotiated, which will set minimum terms for all contractors in those occupations. These can be improved on in enterprise-specific collective contracts, and individual contracts.

A tiered dispute resolution system to support parties to resolve issues that may arise during the course of a contractual relationship or collective bargaining."We want to make sure that our screen industry flourishes. That's why we've involved industry from the outset to identify a practical solution that restores workers' rights while reflecting the needs of the screen industry.

"The consensus between the industry and screen workers will provide certainty for the sector and investors so that our screen production industry can thrive for many years to come.

"All people in New Zealand deserve good jobs, decent work conditions and fair compensation for their work – and the Screen Industry Workers Bill helps ensure these for workers in our screen industry too," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

For workers and companies who already have contracts in place, a transitional period is included in the Bill. Once the Act comes into force, these parties will have 12 months to ensure the terms and conditions of their contracts comply with the changes.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Around 50 people fall sick after consuming food at wedding in Bihar's Sonpur

Around 50 people were admitted to a hospital after consuming food at a wedding ceremony in Sonpur on Saran district on Monday. Almost 50 people have received treatment at the hospital here. We have also sent a team of doctors to the wedding...

Couple ties the knot at Lucknow women's police station

A couple tied the knots at Lucknow womens police station under the supervision of Commissioner of Police on Monday. The couple, Manish and Kiran, had approached the police seeking security from the brides family as they were against the wed...

Reports: Rockets to sign veterans Carroll, Green

The Houston Rockets are keeping busy during the All-Star break, with plans to sign veteran forwards DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green, according to multiple media reports Monday. Green, who has been a free agent since the Jazz waived him on De...

Sunny Deol receives flak over 'no one better than me when it comes to beating' remark

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has drawn a lot of flak for his recent statement from the Congress party, in which he had claimed that he was second to none when it comes to beating up someone. I have been told state govt employees haras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020