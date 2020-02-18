Further help announced for Southland and Otago floods recovery

The Government has announced further help for the Southland and Otago regions to speed up recovery efforts from the floods.

"I've approved Enhanced Taskforce Green (ETFG), making $500,000 available to help with the clean-up in Fiordland, Southland, and the Clutha district in Otago," Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said.

It follows immediate Government assistance of $200,000 earlier this month:

The Southland Mayoral Relief Fund received $100,000 to support communities impacted by the flooding

Rural Support Trusts received $100,000 to help growers and farmers recover.

Minister Sepuloni said there is a severe disruption for people being evacuated from homes, and with farms underwater.

"It's put a lot of pressure on local communities and the Government is committed to helping them get through it.

"This funding will mean job seekers can be employed to help clear debris, including trees and baleage plastic, clear fences and buildings, and support general clean-up," she said.

So far around 700 farms in Southland and 50 farms in Otago have been contacted to see if immediate help is needed.

"Some houses and other buildings have been affected in both urban and rural communities, with some residents unable to return to their homes.

"The Federated Farmers-led group, the 'Farmy Army', have done great work so far with over 100 volunteers working across Southland farms to help with the initial clean-up, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had the opportunity to thank them during a visit to the Southern Field Days last week.

"Emergency services have also been on the ground supporting the response and the Government will continue to assist where needed," Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

