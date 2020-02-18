Left Menu
Development News Edition

Further help announced for Southland and Otago floods recovery

“I’ve approved Enhanced Taskforce Green (ETFG), making $500,000 available to help with the clean-up in Fiordland, Southland, and the Clutha district in Otago,” Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said.

Further help announced for Southland and Otago floods recovery
Minister Sepuloni said there is a severe disruption for people being evacuated from homes, and with farms underwater. Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Geological Survey

The Government has announced further help for the Southland and Otago regions to speed up recovery efforts from the floods.

"I've approved Enhanced Taskforce Green (ETFG), making $500,000 available to help with the clean-up in Fiordland, Southland, and the Clutha district in Otago," Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said.

It follows immediate Government assistance of $200,000 earlier this month:

The Southland Mayoral Relief Fund received $100,000 to support communities impacted by the flooding

Rural Support Trusts received $100,000 to help growers and farmers recover.

Minister Sepuloni said there is a severe disruption for people being evacuated from homes, and with farms underwater.

"It's put a lot of pressure on local communities and the Government is committed to helping them get through it.

"This funding will mean job seekers can be employed to help clear debris, including trees and baleage plastic, clear fences and buildings, and support general clean-up," she said.

So far around 700 farms in Southland and 50 farms in Otago have been contacted to see if immediate help is needed.

"Some houses and other buildings have been affected in both urban and rural communities, with some residents unable to return to their homes.

"The Federated Farmers-led group, the 'Farmy Army', have done great work so far with over 100 volunteers working across Southland farms to help with the initial clean-up, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had the opportunity to thank them during a visit to the Southern Field Days last week.

"Emergency services have also been on the ground supporting the response and the Government will continue to assist where needed," Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Around 50 people fall sick after consuming food at wedding in Bihar's Sonpur

Around 50 people were admitted to a hospital after consuming food at a wedding ceremony in Sonpur on Saran district on Monday. Almost 50 people have received treatment at the hospital here. We have also sent a team of doctors to the wedding...

Couple ties the knot at Lucknow women's police station

A couple tied the knots at Lucknow womens police station under the supervision of Commissioner of Police on Monday. The couple, Manish and Kiran, had approached the police seeking security from the brides family as they were against the wed...

Reports: Rockets to sign veterans Carroll, Green

The Houston Rockets are keeping busy during the All-Star break, with plans to sign veteran forwards DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green, according to multiple media reports Monday. Green, who has been a free agent since the Jazz waived him on De...

Sunny Deol receives flak over 'no one better than me when it comes to beating' remark

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has drawn a lot of flak for his recent statement from the Congress party, in which he had claimed that he was second to none when it comes to beating up someone. I have been told state govt employees haras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020