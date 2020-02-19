Left Menu
Cabinet approves constitution of 12-Member Technology Group to Govt

Cabinet has approved the constitution of a 12-Member Technology Group with the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India as its Chair.

Cabinet has approved the constitution of a 12-Member Technology Group with the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India as its Chair.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Constitution of an empowered "Technology Group".

Details

Cabinet has approved the constitution of a 12-Member Technology Group with the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India as its Chair. This Group is mandated to render timely policy advice on the latest technologies; mapping of technology and technology products; commercialization of dual-use technologies developed in national laboratories and government R&D organisations; developing an indigenization road map for selected key technologies; selection of appropriate R&D programs leading to technology development.

Major Impact

The Technology Group will:-

render the best possible advice on technology to be developed for a technology supplier and the technology procurement strategy;

develop in-house expertise in aspects of policy and use of emerging technologies; and

ensure the sustainability of public sector technology developed/being developed at PSUs, national labs and research organisations.

Implementation strategy and targets

The three pillars of the work of the Technology Group include:

Policy Support;

Procurement Support; and

Support on Research and Development proposals.

The Technology Group intends to ensure:-

that India has appropriate policies and strategies for effective, secure and context-sensitive exploitation of the latest technologies for economic growth and sustainable development of Indian Industry, in all sectors;

to advise the Government on priorities and strategies for research on emerging technologies across sectors;

to maintain an updated map of technology and technology products available, and being developed, across India;

to develop indigenization roadmap for selected key technologies;

to advise the Government on its technology supplier and procurement strategy;

to encourage all Ministries and Departments as well as State Governments to develop in-house expertise in policy and use aspects of emerging technologies such as data science and artificial intelligence, and to this end develop an approach to training and capacity building

to formulate policies for sustainability of public sector technology at PSUs/Labs while encouraging cross-sector collaborations and research alliances with Universities and Private Companies; and

to formulate standards and common vocabulary to apply in the vetting of proposals for R&D.

(With Inputs from PIB)

