Compensation Fund to address glitches identified on claimant system

The Compensation Fund (CF) is addressing glitches identified on its new claimant system for victims of occupational hazards.

The CF, a Department of Employment and Labour entity, launched the system, called Compeasy, in October 2019. It replaced Umehluko.

The fund provides compensation for disablement caused by the occupational injuries or diseases sustained or contracted by employees in the course of their employment, or for death resulting from such injuries or diseases.

Since its launch in October, the platform has processed 120 000 medical claims and registered over 8 000 claims.

The platform seeks to address fraudulent and invalid claims.

However, Compeasy has presented glitches that the department said were being attended to. These include some users struggling to access the system. The migration and cleaning of data from the old to the new system and the general network downtime experienced by external users are also challenges experienced by the department.

"Noting that the CF has received some complaints and frustrations from clients, we are continuing with providing training to stakeholders, as we have been since 2019," the department said.

The CF is also supporting stakeholders to access the new system, and it is using feedback from users to continue improving user experience.

"All our clients are encouraged to access all user manuals, which are available on the department's website www.labour.gov.za," said the department.

It encouraged stakeholders who are experiencing challenges with the system to contact the department on Compeasysupport@labour.gov.za. All Compeasy manuals can be accessed through http:www.labour.gov.za/compeasy-manuals.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

