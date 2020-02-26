IAF and Royal Air Force jointly commence Ex Indradhanush

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Royal Air Force (RAF) jointly commenced the fifth edition of Ex Indradhanush at Air Force Station Hindan on 24 Feb 2020. The focus of this edition of the exercise is 'Base Defence and Force Protection'. This theme is of significance considering the recent threats to military establishments from terror elements. Ex Indradhanush provides a platform for the IAF and RAF to share and jointly validate strategies and tactics to counter terror threats to their installations.

The RAF team comprises of 36 specialized combatants of the RAF Regiment while the IAF will comprise of 42 combatants of the GARUD Force. Both teams will execute missions based on jointly worked out plans and scenarios. Both sides would also exercise specialized weapons, equipment, and vehicles and validate joint employability. Special missions would encompass Airfield Seizure, Base Defence and anti-terror operations in Urban built-up zones. These exercises would include para drops from C-130J aircraft, tactical insertions by Mi-17 V5 helicopters and use of various airborne sensors.

The IAF, as well as the RAF, would gain significantly from each other's operational experience, training philosophies, contemporary technologies and best practices followed. A few social, sports and cultural events have been interspersed during the exercise to enhance bonhomie and mutual understanding. The exercise would formally conclude on 29 Feb 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

