Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF and Royal Air Force jointly commence Ex Indradhanush

Ex Indradhanush provides a platform for the IAF and RAF to share and jointly validate strategies and tactics to counter terror threats to their installations.

IAF and Royal Air Force jointly commence Ex Indradhanush
The RAF team comprises of 36 specialized combatants of the RAF Regiment while the IAF will comprise of 42 combatants of the GARUD Force. Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Royal Air Force (RAF) jointly commenced the fifth edition of Ex Indradhanush at Air Force Station Hindan on 24 Feb 2020. The focus of this edition of the exercise is 'Base Defence and Force Protection'. This theme is of significance considering the recent threats to military establishments from terror elements. Ex Indradhanush provides a platform for the IAF and RAF to share and jointly validate strategies and tactics to counter terror threats to their installations.

The RAF team comprises of 36 specialized combatants of the RAF Regiment while the IAF will comprise of 42 combatants of the GARUD Force. Both teams will execute missions based on jointly worked out plans and scenarios. Both sides would also exercise specialized weapons, equipment, and vehicles and validate joint employability. Special missions would encompass Airfield Seizure, Base Defence and anti-terror operations in Urban built-up zones. These exercises would include para drops from C-130J aircraft, tactical insertions by Mi-17 V5 helicopters and use of various airborne sensors.

The IAF, as well as the RAF, would gain significantly from each other's operational experience, training philosophies, contemporary technologies and best practices followed. A few social, sports and cultural events have been interspersed during the exercise to enhance bonhomie and mutual understanding. The exercise would formally conclude on 29 Feb 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

CAA violence: Delhi HC asks police to take conscious decision on lodging of FIRs and convey it to the court on Thursday.

CAA violence Delhi HC asks police to take conscious decision on lodging of FIRs and convey it to the court on Thursday....

Naqvi offers 'chadar' at Ajmer dargah on behalf of PM Modi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday offered a chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for the Urs. Asserting that unity and harmony i...

Toyota drives in seven seater luxury MPV Vellfire at Rs 79.5 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Wednesday launched self-charging hybrid electric luxury multi-purpose vehicle Vellfire in the country priced at Rs 79.5 lakh ex-showroom. Equipped with a 2.5 litre gasoline hybrid engine coupled with two electr...

Asked police to be alert, take preemptive measures in wake of Delhi violence: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Police and intelligence have been asked to be on alert in the wake of communal violence in Delhi and take preemptive measures, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday. We have been keeping a close watch on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020