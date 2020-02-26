Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves Issuance of Order for adaptation of Central Acts in J&K

After coming into force of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir has been reorganized into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh on w.e.f 31st October 2019.

Cabinet approves Issuance of Order for adaptation of Central Acts in J&K
All the Central Laws which are applicable to the whole of India except the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir before appointed date i.e. 31.10.2019 are now applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f. 31.10.2019. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the issuance of an order for an adaptation of Central Acts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 by the Central Government.

After coming into force of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir has been reorganized into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh on w.e.f 31st October 2019.

All the Central Laws which are applicable to the whole of India except the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir before appointed date i.e. 31.10.2019 are now applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f. 31.10.2019. Further, it is necessary to adapt the Central Laws made under the Concurrent List, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir thereby removing any ambiguity in their application in line with the Constitution of India.

As per section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central Government has powers to make adaptations and modifications of the laws, whether by way of repeal or amendment, as may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of facilitating the application of any law made before the appointed date till the expiration of one year from the appointed date in relation to the successor Union territories.

Accordingly, the Cabinet in its meeting today has approved the proposal for issuance of an order by the Central Government for adaptation and modifications of 37 such Central Laws that are made applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the exercise of its powers conferred under Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Adaptation of above Central Acts with such modifications would ensure administrative effectiveness in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and remove ambiguity in the implementation of these laws in line with the Constitution of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

CAA violence: Delhi HC asks police to take conscious decision on lodging of FIRs and convey it to the court on Thursday.

CAA violence Delhi HC asks police to take conscious decision on lodging of FIRs and convey it to the court on Thursday....

Naqvi offers 'chadar' at Ajmer dargah on behalf of PM Modi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday offered a chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for the Urs. Asserting that unity and harmony i...

Toyota drives in seven seater luxury MPV Vellfire at Rs 79.5 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Wednesday launched self-charging hybrid electric luxury multi-purpose vehicle Vellfire in the country priced at Rs 79.5 lakh ex-showroom. Equipped with a 2.5 litre gasoline hybrid engine coupled with two electr...

Asked police to be alert, take preemptive measures in wake of Delhi violence: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Police and intelligence have been asked to be on alert in the wake of communal violence in Delhi and take preemptive measures, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday. We have been keeping a close watch on the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020