More nineteen public housing delivered in Auckland

Another nineteen new public housing homes are being delivered in Auckland, with the completion of development in Takanini.

Housing Minister Megan Woods opened the homes built by registered community housing provider CORT (Community of Refuge Trust) Housing Trust, today.

"Delivering good quality public housing is a government priority, and CORT's involvement is a great example of New Zealanders helping other New Zealanders," Megan Woods said.

"The Trust is helping us tackle one of the biggest modern challenges this country has faced; under-investment in housing and homelessness."

CORT is a not-for-profit charitable trust that has been offering community housing for 30 years.

The Government provided funding of $4.355 million for the 19 houses in Takanini's Airlie Road, which include 16 x 1 bedroom and 3 x 2 bedroom homes.

It follows the completion of 14 houses at an adjacent site in December, with $3.484 million of Government funding.

"CORT is a valuable partner for the Government in delivery of public housing, with other developments completed in Te Atatu and Papatoetoe. By the end of March, the Trust will have housed 500 people through its work."

"I'm delighted to be opening these warm, dry and healthy homes as part of our public housing programme."

"After a decade of inaction on creating more housing, and National's sale of state housing, this Government is moving things in the right direction, and getting New Zealanders into homes," said Megan Woods.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.