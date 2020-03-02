Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspect arrested after shooting of officers in Pretoria East

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, has condemned the incident and has called on the detectives to ensure that justice prevails in this matter.

Suspect arrested after shooting of officers in Pretoria East
 The National Commissioner is sending a Gauteng Senior delegation to convey his condolences to the family of the detective constable. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A suspect has been arrested following the shooting of three police officers on Saturday, in Pretoria East, which resulted in the death of one detective, while leaving the two other officers wounded.

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, has condemned the incident and has called on the detectives to ensure that justice prevails in this matter.

"The detectives that were with the deceased member must be commended for applying the necessary force to apprehend the man that allegedly attacked them and subsequently killed the detective constable," said General Sitole.

The police detective attached to Garsfontein SAPS in Gauteng was allegedly killed by the suspect he and his two colleagues were arrested on a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

It is reported that three detectives from SAPS Garsfontein followed up on information regarding the suspect who was wanted on a case of assault to cause GBH.

On arrival at the corner of Garsfontein and Rubenstein Roads, the members approached the suspect who then started pelting the police with stones.

On trying to apprehend the suspect, he (the suspect) managed to grab one of the member's firearm and fatally shot him.

The other members managed to retaliate resulting in the suspect being shot and wounded.

The suspect is currently in hospital under police guard after he sustained a gunshot wound during the shoot-out.

He will appear in court on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder as soon as he is medically fit to do so.

The National Commissioner is sending a Gauteng Senior delegation to convey his condolences to the family of the detective constable.

The name of the deceased member will be released as soon as his next of kin have been informed and his family will be afforded the support needed during their time of mourning and beyond.

General Sitole has directed the management of the province to further ensure that the colleagues of the deceased member be afforded the necessary debriefing and counseling as prescribed by South African Police Service (SAPS) Employee Health and Wellness.

Esakhaleni Shopping Center shooting

Meanwhile, in a separate incident shortly after midnight, three constables were patrolling in the vicinity of Esakhaleni Shopping Center when they were shot at.

Two members were wounded and the third member managed to escape unscathed.

One of the constables, a female is in a critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to her face and abdomen.

No arrests have yet been made in this incident.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation Announces its Winners and Finalists in New Delhi

Chief Guest Shri. Nitin GadkariMinister for Road Transport Highways Ministry of&#160;Shipping&#160;and&#160;Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises&#160;MSME,&#160;Government of IndiaGuest of Honor Shri. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon...

Man held in Lucknow for derogatory remarks against religious figure

The Lucknow Police have arrested a man for making derogatory remarks against a religious figure on social media, the police said on Monday. The arrested person has been identified as Yogendra Singh 38, resident of Misri Baghiya which comes ...

Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament postponed due to coronavirus

The 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was on Monday pushed from April to September in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world. The Azlan Shah Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Ma...

Jagan must remember KCR is nobody's friend, says BJP leader Vivek

Taking a jibe at the friendship between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP leader and former MP Vivek on Monday said that KCR uses people for his own needs.Many think th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020