Gopal Rai visits relief relief camp in riot-hit Mustafabad, then meets police chief

Delhi minister Gopal Rai visited a relief camp in violence-hit northeast Delhi on Monday and assured people that more such facilities would be opened if needed. In the evening, the minister also met Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava and urged him to set up a proper system to provide information to the families of those arrested in connection with the riots, so that they did not remain "confused and clueless" about their whereabouts.

He also discussed how to check rumourmongering in the wake of violence in northeast Delhi, and asked police to take necessary action against it. The labour and employment minister visited the relief camp at Mustafabad which has a capacity to accommodate 1,000 people.

The relief camp was set up by the Delhi government to give shelter to the families affected in the communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi last week. There are provisions for food, water and medicines in the camp. It also has a helpdesk to facilitate processing of compensation forms by the riot victims.

"We will set up more relief camps in other affected areas too if needed," Rai said. The minister said after speaking to the MLAs of Seelampur and Mustafabad, he got to know that some "innocent" persons have also been picked up by police.

"Their relatives are running here and there in hospitals and police stations looking for them. We hope that this issue will be sorted out immediately. The guilty must be punished but at the same time, the innocent should not be harmed," he added. After meeting the police commissioner, Rai said that he asked the officer for reviving police station level committees having local MLAs and presence of police officers in peace committee meetings by the MLAs to boost confidence of the people..

