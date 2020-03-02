Quality products displayed in Ekam Fest proves Divyangjan's capability: Gadkari

The week-long Exhibition-cum-Fair "EKAM Fest" organized by National Handicapped Finance Development Corporation (NHFDC) under M/o Social Justice& Empowermentbegan today at State Emporia Complex, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi-1.

Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for RT&Hand MEME Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari and Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani graced the occasion. Ministers of State for SJ&E Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar and Shri Rattan Lal Kataria were also present.

The week-long Ekam Fest is open for the public from 11 AM till 9.00 PM from 2nd March to 9th March 2020. More than 82 Divyangjan coming from 17 States/ UTs have showcased their products at EKAM FEST. This included 44 Men and 38 Women. Fest is also hosting a number of activities like cultural extravaganza including performances by Divyang artists and well-known professionals. Additional highlights of the event are astrological consultations and foot massage by Divyang professionals.

Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot in his address said that EKAM Fest is an effort for promoting entrepreneurship and knowledge among the Divyangjan community, generating awareness among society about potentialities of PwDs & providing a major marketing opportunity to PwDs entrepreneurs. NHFDC is making efforts for the development of a brand and platform for the marketing of products of these determined entrepreneurs. Accordingly, the name of the brand has arrived at Ekam (Entrepreneurship, Knowledge, Awareness, Marketing).

The word Ekam also represents the inclusiveness, oneness, and unity which appropriately describe the efforts being put in by NHFDC to develop the marketing platform and aggregation of the products through the promotion of entrepreneurship, knowledge sharing, Awareness creation and marketing initiatives amongst the Divyangjan. It is an opportunity for all to encourage these products made with extraordinary determination by the divyang crafts persons and entrepreneurs.

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari in his address said that the high quality of products displayed in the Ekam Fest proves that the Divyangjan artisans and entrepreneurs have enormous potential and capability and they can play an important role in the overall development of our country. MSME sector has very vast potential of employment and self-employment and Divyangjan, especially women Divyangjan artisans can take advantage of various useful schemes of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He assured full cooperation of his ministry in this regard to Divyangjan.

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in her address said that Divyangjan artisans and entrepreneurs are displaying their skills with products ranging from handicrafts, handloom and embroidery work. Indian traditional clothes have a very rich history and are in high demand in our country and abroad and offer the vast potential for employment. Since women have contributed a lot in the embroidery work, NHFDC should encourage Divyangjan, especially women Divyangjan for entrepreneurship in this sector so that Divyangjan may get employment and self-employment. There should be coordination among all Ministries and departments for the welfare of Divyangjan.

The new initiatives of NHFDC launched in Fest are as follows:-

NHFDC Swavalamban Kendra (NSK): NHFDC has taken an initiative to establish PWD owned micro skill training Centers throughout the country for skill training of PwDs. These NSKs will have the capacity to provide quality skill training to around 120 PwDs per year NSK. The PwD owner of the NSK is expected to earn around Rs 20,000 per month.

Safe Cabs in Delhi and Indore: NHFDC has made an arrangement with Sakha Cabs where the PwD owned commercial vehicles will be driven by the Women drivers to provide safe taxi options for the women, children, and senior citizens commuters. Such Safe cabs are already in operation at New Delhi and Indore Airport. The vehicles here are financed by NHFDC under its scheme.

Safe Drinking Water E Carts: NHFDC has recently agreed to finance E-carts fitted with RO water dispensing vending machines. These carts will sell water in paper glasses maintaining hygiene. The carts will be supported in operation by Bharat Jal. The PwD owner is expected to earn Rs 10,000/- to Rs 15,000/- per month in the operation of these carts.

In the first Ekam Fest, Divyang Entrepreneur and Artisans from all over the country have been invited with representation from J&K to Puducherry and from Nagaland to Gujarat.

The Fest presents vibrant products from J&K and NE with products ranging from handicrafts, handloom, Embroidery work and dry fruits.

During the Fair, around 82 Divyang Entrepreneur/Artisan and organizations from 17 States/UTs are displaying their skills represented through their beautiful products, services, and demonstration of skills.

NHFDC also plans to start an online marketing platform to promote online sales and roping in the big corporate houses. The Ekam Fest stalls are displaying the following broad products category:

1. Home Décor and Lifestyle

2. Textiles

3. Stationery and Eco-Friendly products

4. Packed Food and Organic Products

5. Toys and Gifts

6. Personal Accessory –Jewelry, Clutch Bags, etc.

NHFDC is an Apex corporation under the aegis of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and is working since 1997. It is registered as a company, not for profit and provides financial assistance to the Divyangjan/Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan/PwDs) for their economic rehabilitation and provides a number of skill development programs to empower them to grow & sustain their enterprises. To empower the Divyang and marginalized groups of the society more closely, NHFDC has taken a step forward and established the NHFDC Foundation, this year. Recognizing the absence of a connection with the market which hinders fair prices and volumes in the sale of the unorganized tiny Divyang entrepreneurs, NHFDC Foundation is making efforts for the development of a brand and platform for marketing of products of these determined entrepreneurs.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.