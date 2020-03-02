Charge sheet filed against policeman for fraudulently obtaining driving license

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against a policeman and his associate for fraudulently obtaining a driving license to score additional points during his recruitment. Nand Kumar of Mari Pouni village of Reasi, who is presently serving as constable in IRP third battalion, along with his associate Amarjeet Singh of Bakshi Nagar Jammu were named in the charge sheet filed in the court of Railway Magistrate Jammu for judicial determination, a spokesperson of the crime branch said.

He said Singh died during the course of the investigation of the case. A written complaint was lodged by Devinder Kumar of Dub Pouni village of Reasi in 2016 alleging that Kumar had got into the police department by accruing additional points for the driving license that he obtained fraudulently, the spokesperson said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the crime branch registered a criminal case under relevant sections in 2016. During investigation, documentary and oral evidence were collected and charges of cheating and fraud with criminal conspiracy against the accused were established, he said..

