Liquor to be sold in aluminium cans in Uttar Pradesh

Under the new excise policy of the Uttar Pradesh government, Indian made foreign liquor will now also be sold in aluminium cans, making UP the first state in the country to do so. The aluminium cans packaging will have a positive effect on the environment and according to the Principal Secretary, Excise Department, Sanjay Bhoosreddy it will also put an end to the problem of adulteration of alcohol.

The companies will also benefit from the reduction in losses due to the breaking of bottles and a reduction in packaging cost. The cans will also come cheaper than the glass bottles which are currently being used.

Under the new excise policy, the proposal for selling country-made liquor in tetra packs has also received the go-ahead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

