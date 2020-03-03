Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor to be sold in aluminium cans in Uttar Pradesh

Under the new excise policy of the Uttar Pradesh government, Indian made foreign liquor will now also be sold in aluminium cans, making UP the first state in the country to do so.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 11:23 IST
Liquor to be sold in aluminium cans in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Under the new excise policy of the Uttar Pradesh government, Indian made foreign liquor will now also be sold in aluminium cans, making UP the first state in the country to do so. The aluminium cans packaging will have a positive effect on the environment and according to the Principal Secretary, Excise Department, Sanjay Bhoosreddy it will also put an end to the problem of adulteration of alcohol.

The companies will also benefit from the reduction in losses due to the breaking of bottles and a reduction in packaging cost. The cans will also come cheaper than the glass bottles which are currently being used.

Under the new excise policy, the proposal for selling country-made liquor in tetra packs has also received the go-ahead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Sule seeks MEA help for 34 Indians stuck in Iran

NCP leader Supriya Sule has said 34 people from Maharashtras Kolhapur are stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus scare and demanded that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ensure their safe return. She also shared names and passport deta...

NBA roundup: Heat improve to 2-0 vs. Bucks

The host Miami Heat held reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 13 points and became the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season, winning 105-89 on Monday night. Miami is 2-0 against Milwaukee, which has the best record ...

US peace deal leaves Afghans to determine post-war landscape

Now that the US has signed a deal with the Taliban to eventually leave Afghanistan, it will soon be up to Afghans on both sides of the conflict to decide what peace will look like. The stakes are high.The big question for many and particula...

Indian-American appointed key member of US COVID-19 task force

Indian-American Seema Verma has been appointed as one of the key members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force constituted by US President Donald Trump to combat the deadly disease that has claimed six lives in the country and infected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020