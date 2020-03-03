Assam''s Jadav Payeng named Commonwealth Points of Light Award

Environmental activist Jadav Payeng, popularly called the 'Forest Man', was named as the 128th Commonwealth Points of Light Award winner. Queen Elizabeth II has honoured Payeng for his exceptional voluntary service to environmental conservation, a spokesperson of the British Deputy High Commission said.

Based in Assam's Jorhat district, 57-year-old Payeng has transformed a treeless sandbar along the Brahmaputra river into a 1,360-acre vibrant wildlife haven. Payeng has worked for years to transform the sandbar into a home to animals and birds of varied species, named 'Molai forest' after him.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Nick Low would felicitate Payeng, also a Padma Shri awardee, here on March 11. The Points of Light Award recognises people across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.