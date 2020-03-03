Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in some areas of Meghalaya capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:12 IST
Curfew relaxed for 3 hours in some areas of Meghalaya capital

Curfew has been relaxed for three hours in some areas of the Meghalaya capital on Tuesday following improvement in law and order, an order issued by the district administration said. The curfew has been relaxed from 12 noon to 3 pm in Police Bazar area, and those under Lumdiengjri police station and Cantonment Beat House in the state capital, an order issued by East Khasi Hills district magistrate Matsiewdor W Nongbri said.

Indefinite curfew was imposed in the areas on Saturday following clashes between tribals and non-tribal groups that claimed three lives, officials said. The district authorities have promulgated night curfew in the entire city and its adjoining areas from 9 pm on Tuesday till 6 am on Wednesday to prevent recurrence of any untoward incident.

The indefinite curfew will, however, continue in Iew Duh market and Motphran areas as the situation was still vulnerable and tense, it said. The clashes had broken out between Khasi Students Union (KSU) members and non-tribals during a rally organised against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and to demand implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), at Ichamati on Friday.

Mobile internet and messaging services remain withdrawn in six districts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region till 10 pm on Tuesday or receipt of further orders. Police said, there was no untoward incident in the East Khasi Hills district during curfew hours on Monday night and the situation was limping back to normalcy.

Eight people have been arrested and a magisterial inquiry has been instituted to probe into the incident, police said. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has appealed to stakeholders to refrain from retaliating in the wake of the clashes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt introduces bill to amend banking laws to strengthen cooperative banks

The Government on Tuesday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to protect the interest of small depositors by bringing cooperative banks under the RBI regulations. Introducing the Banking Regulation Amendment Bill, Finance Minister Ni...

Olympics-Japan's contract allows postponing of Games to end of year: minister

Tokyos Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japans Olympics minister said on Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus could disrupt the event.The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. ...

Coronavirus threatens global economy, Kerala may be affected: Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday said that if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained globally within three months it may lead to a worldwide economic crisis, the impact of which may be felt in the state. With the outbreak ...

Airtel pays Rs 1,950 cr to govt towards deferred spectrum dues; Reliance Jio makes Rs 1,053 cr payment: Sources.

Airtel pays Rs 1,950 cr to govt towards deferred spectrum dues Reliance Jio makes Rs 1,053 cr payment Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020