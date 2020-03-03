Left Menu
Development News Edition

SGPC flags off free bus service from Golden Temple, Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak for Kartarpur pilgrims

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Tuesday flagged off a free bus service from Amritsar to ferry devotees, who will be visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, between Golden Temple and Dera Baba Nanak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:43 IST
SGPC flags off free bus service from Golden Temple, Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak for Kartarpur pilgrims
SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal flags off free bus service to Kartarpur on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Tuesday flagged off a free bus service from Amritsar to ferry devotees, who will be visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, between Golden Temple and Dera Baba Nanak. "The service can be availed free of cost," SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said here today.

The bus will ferry devotees who want to pay tribute to Dera Baba Nanak in Kartarpur in the morning and drop them back to Shri Harmandir Sahib in Punjab. The SGPC president also said that people serving langar at Shri Harmandir Sahib have been given permission by the Pakistan Gurdwara Committee to perform kirtan and offer their services across all Gurdwaras in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the bus driver Sukhmanpreet Singh thanked the opportunity that he been provided to serve pilgrims who go to Kartarpur Corridor and bring them back to Amritsar. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur was formally opened for pilgrims last November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurdas Maan, Nooran sisters to perform on 15th edition of 'Jahan-e-Khusrau'

Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, Kathak exponent Manjari Chaturvedi, and sufi singers Nooran sisters along with Smita Bellur are among the noted artistes performing at the upcoming 15th edition of World Sufi Music Festival Jahan-e-Khusra...

Dairy foods consumed in eastern Eurasia as early as 3,000 BC: Study

Researchers have found the earliest evidence for dairy consumption in East Asia, dated to about 3,000 BC, a finding that offers insights into the arrival and evolution of dairy-based animal husbandry in prehistoric Mongolia. The scientists,...

India PM Modi hands over his social media accounts for Women's Day

By Annie Banerji NEW DELHI, March 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over his social media accounts on Sunday to celebrate inspiring women on International Womens Day, months after facing criticism ...

Stocks snap 7-day losing streak as RBI assures steps to mitigate COVID-19 impact

Snapping its seven-day falling streak, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 480 points on Tuesday after gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid positive cues from global markets. After a highly volatile se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020