Maha spends 1.5L cr out of Rs 4L cr income on salary, pension:

A sum of Rs 1.51 lakh crore out of Maharashtra's total annual income of Rs 4 lakh crore is spent on salaries of staff and pensions, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the Legislative Council on Tuesday. He also said there was no reason for the state to revert to the old pension scheme.

"The Central and state governments in 2005 took a considerate decision to shift to the National Pension Scheme and there is no reason to go back to the old pension scheme. We will continue with the new pension scheme," he said.

"Maharashtra already has an annual burden of paying Rs 1.51 lakh in salaries and pensions to 24 lakh people. The total income, including borrowings, is Rs 4 lakh crore. If we revert to the old pension scheme, in the future, we will end up only paying salaries and will have no funds for any other work," he added. Giving a break-up of the 24 lakh people in the salary and pension fold, Pawar said there are 5.50 lakh state employees, nine lakh semi-state government employees, 7.50 lakh people under the old pension scheme and two lakh under the new pension scheme..

