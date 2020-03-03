7 people arrested for bovine smuggling in J-K's Udhampur

A major bid to smuggle cattle into the Valley was foiled with the arrest of seven smugglers in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and seizure of as many vehicles carrying bovines, police said on Tuesday. Based on information regarding illegal transportation of bovines, police parties deployed along the highway at Chenani intercepted seven vehicles on Monday night, they said

A total of 98 bovines were being smuggled into Kashmir using these vehicles, they added

The animals were rescued and the vehicles seized, the police said, adding a case was registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

