3 leopard cubs rescued from sugarcane field in Mysore

Three leopard cubs were rescued by a team of Forest Department in Mysore on Tuesday.

The cubs were found in a sugarcane field and came into notice of a farmer while cutting the sugarcane.

The villagers alerted the forest department which rescued the three cubs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

