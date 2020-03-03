MP: Officials to nominate ''Ger'' procession for UNESCO tag

The Indore district administration plans to nominate 'Ger', a traditional Holi procession, for UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage, an official said on Tuesday. 'Ger' or 'Phag Yatra' is a procession that is taken out on Rang Panchami in different parts of Madhya Pradesh's Indore city during the five-day Holi festivities.

Speaking to reporters here, district magistrate Lokesh Kumar Jatav said, "We are trying to get UNESCO recognition for 'Ger' as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity." The nomination will be sent to UNESCO through Sangeet Natak Akademi in New Delhi, which is the nodal centre for such work in the country, he added. "UNESCO will take over a year to decide on the matter once the nomination is submitted," he said.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to observe 'Ger' in traditional Holkar style on March 14, the senior official said. "We are trying to observe the festivities like they used to in the Holkar era, wearing traditional attire and using herbal colours," the district magistrate said.

Space will be provided for tourists on rooftops of multi-storey buildings along the roads to give them a better view of the colourful procession, he added. According to experts, the tradition of Ger in Indore was started under the Holkar dynasty, when royals would take to streets to celebrate Holi with the general public..

