Zulu urges to empower youth, women cooperatives to advance EPWP

Zulu encouraged the delegates to robustly engage and work as a collective as this would help them to be innovative and think differently in how they do the work of advancing the objectives of the EPWP.

Echoing President Cyril Ramaphosa's sentiments, Zulu said growth and job creation will in large be driven by private enterprise.  Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says robust engagement and coordination amongst social sector departments and partners is of paramount importance for the success of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

Zulu was speaking at the 13th EPWP Social Sector Summit which is currently underway in Centurion, Gauteng.

The three-day conference, which started on Monday is a strategic platform that brings together non-profit organisations, the private sector, and community partners to share best practices on sector coordination and develop strategies on how the sector can graduate the participants from the EPWP programme.

To this effect, social sector departments, including the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and Sector Education and Training (SETAs), amongst others, are critical enablers for training and job creation initiatives within the EPWP.

Zulu encouraged the delegates to robustly engage and work as a collective as this would help them to be innovative and think differently in how they do the work of advancing the objectives of the EPWP.

Echoing President Cyril Ramaphosa's sentiments, Zulu said growth and job creation will in large be driven by private enterprise.

"We are therefore building an operating environment that is favorable to doing business. Working together with social partners, we have continued to address several issues that have been barriers to job creation," Zulu said.

She emphasized that social sector departments are expected to realign what the President said with what they wish to achieve through the EPWP conference.

"I think we are on the right path as today we have social partners amongst us who will, in the long run, help us to mobilize, gather our thoughts, share ideas and most importantly - to channel resources towards the creation of work opportunities," Zulu said.

The Minister also encouraged social development entities, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), and the National Development Agency (NDA) to empower more youth and women cooperatives to further advance the EPWP programme.

Held under the theme "Towards Innovative Pathways and Exit Opportunities for Participants of the EPWP Social Sector", the conference is taking place during a time where South Africa is experiencing high unemployment rates, including youth unemployment.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address last month, President Ramaphosa said youth unemployment should be regarded as a national crisis that requires all South Africans to tighten their belts and redirect resources.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

