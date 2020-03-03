Left Menu
98.33% attendance recorded in CBSE class XII exam in north-east Delhi on Monday

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that the Class XII exam went off peacefully and the centres in violence-hit north-east Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 18:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that the Class XII exam went off peacefully and the centres in violence-hit north-east Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance. "The history Class XII exam today went off peacefully in the north-east Delhi. The centers in the north-east part of Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance today," said CBSE.

The examinations were postponed on February 28 and 29 after large scale violence in the area. Out of the 2,888 students registered for both Class X and XII Board examinations, a total of 2,837 students appeared in the exam on March 2.

"This has become possible due to the support and coordination of students, parents, schools, Delhi Police and Directorate of Education," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a statement. The statement further read, "The CBSE is committed to conducting safe and smooth examinations in the coming days as well." (ANI)

