Dr. Jitendra Singh refers to functioning of Central Administrative Tribunal

Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh has inaugurated the Administrative Block of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi today in the august presence of Hon'ble Mr. Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, Chairman, CAT.

Thereafter, the Union Minister referred to the origin and functioning of the Central Administrative Tribunal. He expressed concern over the delay in the disposal and the same matters being referred to the High Courts.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that new Members will be appointed shortly and mentioned that the Circuit Benches being opened for new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be attached to the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal. He also said that it is the first time that CPWD is being praised and all credit goes to Mr. Puneet Kumar Vats, DG, CPWD.

(With Inputs from PIB)

