Portion of building collapses in south Mumbai; no casualties

A small portion of a four-storeyresidential building collapsed in the Kalabadevi area of southMumbai on Tuesday afternoon, a fire brigade official said

A dilapidated weather shed of Kapadia Building'sterrace collapsed at around 3.25 pm, but no one injured in themishap, he said

The fire brigade was immediately notified and theremaining dilapidated portion was also cleared, he added.

