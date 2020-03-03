Mobile number, email ID released to complain about hate messages on social media

A Delhi Assembly panel on Tuesday released a mobile number and an email ID to complain about hate messages being spread on social media over the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is also the chairman of 'Peace and Harmony committee', said if people find hate messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, they can send their complaints at mobile number 8950000946 and email ID dvscommittee@delhi.gov.in.

If cases are registered on the complaints of hate messages, the whistleblowers will be rewarded Rs 10,000, he said. The Greater Kailash MLA said peace meetings in six assembly constituencies covering riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi would be held on Thursday. Local religious leaders and MLAs will participate in these meetings.

"People can send complaints regarding hate messages and fake news on social media platforms which can cause communal disharmony. The WhatsApp number and the email ID will be widely publicised through advertisement on TV, radio and newspapers," he said at a press conference here. After scrutiny of complaints, the panel will send them to the police for necessary action.

The committee will also take services of legal experts and retired police officers to process complaints. It will also take help of an agency specialising in sorting real and fake news, Bharadwaj added..

