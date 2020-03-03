Left Menu
No COVID-19 case in AP, state alert to tackle situation:Dy CM

  • Amaravati
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:40 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister A K K Srinivas said here on Tuesday there was no impact of the deadly novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state but the health machinery was on full alert to handle the situation. Rapid response teams, comprising a microbiologist, physicians, epidemiologist and paramedical staff, have been kept ready in each district and all precautionary measures put in place.

The respective district collectors would be the nodal officers. Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, along with Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy, the Deputy Chief Minister said not a single COVID-19 case was registered in the state.

"We have sent blood samples of 11 people for examination in Pune but not one tested positive. More than 263 passengers, who came (by flight) from various foreign countries over the past few days, were screened for the deadly virus," he said.

Of the 263, 50 were kept under home quarantine while two were admitted to hospital. Observation of the rest was completed and they were found to be normal, he added.

As many as 1,125 people, who arrived over the past few days by ships at Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Krishnapatnam, Kakinada and Ravva seaports, were also tested but not one case tested positive, he added. The deputy chief minister said 448 isolation ward beds have been kpept ready to handle the virus cases.

Referring to reports that 17 passengers from Andhra Pradesh travelled with the virus-hit software professional from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, the deputy chief minister said they were trying to get the details. "If any such passenger is found, we are ready to conduct necessary medical tests.

A state-level call centre has also been opened in Vijayawada for assistance and advice on COVID-19," he said. The state was coordinating with the Centre to handle the virus cases, if any, and a team from the state would also be attending a training programme in New Delhi on March 6.PTI DBV BN BN.

