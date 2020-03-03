PM social media accounts gesture: Some women activists laud, others call it gimmick

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture to give away his social media accounts to women was lauded by some women activists while others termed it a "gimmick" and said he should instead concentrate on their real empowerment. Modi on Tuesday said he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire. Activist Monica Arora, who is the national convenor of Group of Intellectuals & Academicians, called it one of the greatest gestures any one can do apart from doing ground work for them. "He has made women their spokesperson and it is a creative way to inspire them," she said.

However, All India Progressive Women's Association secretary Kavita Krishnan called it a "gimmick" and an "attempt by Modi to make himself the story again" at a time when his government is being criticised for the Delhi riots and the citizenship law. "It's the women of Shaheen Bagh, activists like Sudha Bharadwaj, Gauri Lankesh who need to be the story - not Modi's grandiose gestures. Will the woman who takes over his account finally unfollow the accounts that regularly make rape and death threats, and vile communal hashtags," she asked. Academician and rights activist Madhu Kishwar said Modi has made an interesting gesture and people must be very excited about it. "It is charming and cute gesture," she said. Shilpa Puranik, member of NGO Bhartiya Srishakti, called it a step towards women empowerment.

"I appreciate his decision because it is important to create awareness on social media about women empowerment," she said. Ranjana Kumari, director of Centre for Social Research, also said this is a "gimmick when the country is going through a turmoil". "Real empowerment will be by giving reservation to women in Parliament and that is what he should do if he wants women to be truly empowered," she said.

Vani Subramanian, a member of the women's group Saheli Trust, said Modi is "playing games" at a time when people are dying they are without shelter. "This is not a time for drama. in his digital India, women have their own social media accounts, they do not need his social media accounts," she said. Rights activist and CPI leader Annie Raja said if the prime minister is truly concerned about women empowerment he should take steps against the rising cases of sexual harassment and abuse they face.

"He should announce on March 8 (Women's Day) that women reservation bill has been passed. It is a distraction from talking about real issues. He should realise women would not be used," she said. A day after sending the social media buzzing with his tweet that he is giving up his social media accounts, Modi on Tuesday posted: "This Women's Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions".

"Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," he said. The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.

The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32 million followers..

