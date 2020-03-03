Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Five held for robbery targeted people through dating app for gays

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:58 IST
Noida: Five held for robbery targeted people through dating app for gays

The five robbers arrested by the Noida police a day before had allegedly looted several people they met through a dating application for gays, officials said on Tuesday.  The accused would chat with gullible targets on the app and set up a meeting and then rob them of their valuables, including jewellery or cash, the officials said.  The five were also allegedly involved in several cases of loot and robberies, a senior officer said.  The five accused, all natives of neighbouring Bulandshahr district, were travelling in a stolen car when they were held by the officers from the Phase 3 police station after an encounter in which two of them had suffered bullet injuries, according to police.  Those held were identified as Kapil Sharma, Rahul Saini, Ajay Sharma, Rajkumar, alias Raj Sharma, and Manish.   While an FIR was registered against them in which a man claimed he was forced by the accused to withdraw money from an ATM after the gang lured him to a personal meeting over the app. "The gang has been involved both in direct robberies as well as those done via the app, wherein they targeted gay people looking for a match. There could be over a dozen such people who have been robbed or duped by them but many have not come out to file complaints," DCP (Central) Noida Harish Chander said.  "After getting into chat with people on the app, the accused either sought a meeting at their place of choice or the target's place or even some third place. Once meeting personally, they would rob the target and flee," Chander said

After their arrest on Monday, the gang led to the recovery of stolen jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh and two stolen cars, Rs 1.14 lakh in cash, 24 wrist watches, among others, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj: Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Jodhpur

An Army helicopter made a precautionary landing in an agriculture field in Balesar near here on Tuesday, an official said. After making some necessary checks, the Chetak helicopter flew back to an Army base in Jodhpur, defence spokesperso...

Soccer-UEFA Nations League draw

France and Croatia face a rematch of the World Cup final after being drawn together in their Nations League group for the second edition of the UEFA tournament. The pair are in Group 3 in League A, along with defending champions Portugal an...

Jailed Catalan leader cannot temporarily serve as EU lawmaker, EU's top court says

A jailed Catalan separatist leader elected to the European Parliament while in detention cannot serve as an EU lawmaker or enjoy immunity while his case is heard by the European Union Court of Justice, the EUs top court said on Tuesday.Orio...

Predators playing with heavy hearts in Minnesota

The Nashville Predators will play Tuesday night in Minnesota but their hearts will be back home. At least 22 people were killed late Monday and early Tuesday as tornadoes roared through the Nashville area, injuring more than 150 people and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020