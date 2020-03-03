All passengers being screened for COVID-19 at NE airports: AAI's Regional Director

Amid coronavirus spread, every passenger, both international and national, is being screened at all the 12 airports across North East region, AAI's Regional Executive Director Sanjeev Jindal said on Tuesday. "All the 12 functional airports in the North East region have medical staff to screen passengers," Jindal told ANI.

"The domestic passengers are also being screened," he added. He also said that all district hospitals have isolation wards for people suspected of having symptoms similar to coronavirus.

A high-level meeting of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was held on Tuesday, chaired by Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola and AAI chairman Arvind Singh. They reviewed the preparedness towards the implementation of the latest instructions issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Bureau of Immigration.

The meeting was attended by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Regional Executive Directors, Airport Directors and CEOs of Joint Venture airports. (ANI)

