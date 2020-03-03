Works under AMRUT allocated in transparent manner: Anil Vij

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij Tuesday said all works under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in the state are done by inviting tenders through e-trading portal in a transparent manner. The Minister gave this information in the Assembly responding to the Calling Attention Motion brought on the AMRUT scheme by main opposition Congress.

As Congress legislators including Geeta Bhukkal alleged scam claiming some works under the project had been allotted to private companies on higher rates, Vij said if anyone is found guilty of any irregularity they will not be spared. The Congress members alleged that contracts in Hisar and Karnal had been given on very high rates. Vij said he has formed an SIT after allegations pertaining to some irregularities in some works. Independent MLA Balraj Kundu had also levelled allegations of irregularities in some works. Anyone found guilty will not be spared, Vij stressed..

