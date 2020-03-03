Custom officials arrest 1 person with over 2 kg gold at Chennai Airport

Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport arrested one person with 2.095 kg gold on Tuesday.

The gold worth Rs 91.18 lakh was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, today at the Chennai International Airport.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

