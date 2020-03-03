Left Menu
Development News Edition

Custom officials arrest 1 person with over 2 kg gold at Chennai Airport

Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport arrested one person with 2.095 kg gold on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:26 IST
Custom officials arrest 1 person with over 2 kg gold at Chennai Airport
The gold seized by the Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport arrested one person with 2.095 kg gold on Tuesday.

The gold worth Rs 91.18 lakh was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, today at the Chennai International Airport.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal dies - team statement

Nicolas Portal, the sporting director at cyclings Team Ineos, has died, his team said in a statement on Tuesday. Portal was 40 years old.It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much-loved teammate, colleague and ...

Spain confirms country's first death from coronavirus - health official

A man in the Spanish region of Valencia died from coronavirus, marking the countrys first death from the outbreak, a local health official said on Tuesday.Tests showed the man, who died on February 13, was killed by the virus, regional heal...

Algeria confirms three new coronavirus cases

Algeria has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, bringing to eight the total number of people tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said on Tuesday.The eight cases include seven Algerians from the same family and an Italia...

Ukraine's prime minister submits resignation, lawmakers say

Kiev, Mar 3 AP Lawmakers in Ukraine on Tuesday said the Parliament is gearing up for a vote to accept the resignation of the nations prime minister. Members of President Volodymyr Zelenskiys Servant of the People party that dominates the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020