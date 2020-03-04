Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards to be conferred by president on Wednesday

Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind to 15 artistes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, the Culture Ministry said in a statement. Minister of Culture Prahlad Singh Patel and Akademi chairman Uttam Pacharne will also be present at the ceremony, it said.

The awardees include Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi (Thrissoor, Kerala), David Malakar (Kolkata, West Bengal), Devendra Kumar Khare (Vadodara, Gujarat), Dinesh Pandya (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Faruque Ahmed Halder (24 Parganas, Kolkata, West Bengal), Hari Ram Kumbhawat (Jaipur, Rajasthan), the statement said. The others are Keshari Nandan Prasad (Jaipur, Rajasthan), Mohan Kumar T (Bengaluru, Karnataka), Ratan Krishna Saha (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Sagar Vasant Kamble (Mumbai, Maharashtra) Satwinder Kaur (New Delhi), Sunil Thiruvayur (Ernakulam, Kerala), Tejaswi Narayan Sonawane (Solapur, Maharashtra), Yashpal Singh (Delhi), Yashwant Singh (Delhi), it said..

