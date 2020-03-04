160 kilogram marijuana seized in Hyderabad, 1 held

The Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone in assistance with the Saroornagar police nabbed a drug peddler and seized 160 kilograms of marijuana from his possession. "The accused, Jatavath Venkanna, was transporting the marijuana in his car, which was also seized," said Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police (CP), Rachakonda.

Police told that the accused used to purchase marijuana at a lesser price from sellers in the Visakhapatnam district and then used to sell them at a higher price in Maharashtra, a modus operandi which he had used multiple times in the past two years. The market value of the marijuana, the car and cash seized by the police is approximately around Rs 20 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.