Left Menu
Development News Edition

160 kilogram marijuana seized in Hyderabad, 1 held

The Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone in assistance with the Saroornagar police nabbed a drug peddler and seized 160 kilograms of marijuana from his possession.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 08:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 08:26 IST
160 kilogram marijuana seized in Hyderabad, 1 held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone in assistance with the Saroornagar police nabbed a drug peddler and seized 160 kilograms of marijuana from his possession. "The accused, Jatavath Venkanna, was transporting the marijuana in his car, which was also seized," said Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police (CP), Rachakonda.

Police told that the accused used to purchase marijuana at a lesser price from sellers in the Visakhapatnam district and then used to sell them at a higher price in Maharashtra, a modus operandi which he had used multiple times in the past two years. The market value of the marijuana, the car and cash seized by the police is approximately around Rs 20 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

NASA inks Space Act Agreements to advance Urban Air Mobility Grand Challenge

US space agency NASA said today it has inked Space Act Agreements with 17 aviation companies to advance plans for the Urban Air Mobility UAM Grand Challenge aimed at testing the capabilities and readiness of vehicles and systems that could ...

Romanians who scammed USD 1m in diamonds jailed in France

Castres France, Mar 4 AFP Three Romanians were sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for stealing diamonds worth USD 1.1 million in an elaborate swindle of a French jeweller and his Indian business partner. A fourth member of the gan...

Biden wins seven states on Super Tuesday, Sanders takes two -network projections

A resurgent Joe Biden was projected to win seven large states on Tuesday, and front-runner Bernie Sanders captured two states with several others too close to call on the biggest day of voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating ...

Soccer-West Ham, Palace to take on Fowler's Roar in Australia

West Ham United and Crystal Palace will take on a Brisbane Roar side coached by former England striker Robbie Fowler in the inaugural Queensland Champions Cup in July, organisers said on Wednesday. The exhibition tournament will take place ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020