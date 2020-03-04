Maha: Man found dead inside septic tank of public toilet

The police on Wednesday recovered the body of a 36-year-old man from a septic tank of a public toilet at Dombivili town in Maharashtra's Thane district. The body of Prakash Babu Gansawant was fished out by firemen of Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation and has been sent for post-mortem, inspector A S Dhuri of the Tilak Nagar police station said.

The deceased, who worked as a driver, suffered from fits and might have accidentally fallen down the toilet, which was not functional, the official said. The police have ruled out any foul play in the case, he said, adding that the deceased's family had not reported him missing, as he would often go on tours..

